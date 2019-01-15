LMU-CVM granted full accreditation

Faculty and staff at Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine celebrated Jan. 10, following the news that the school was granted full accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association Council of Education.

LMU-CVM was established as the 30th veterinary college in the United States and was initially granted provisional accreditation status four years ago.

“We are proud to have earned full accreditation from the AVMA Council of Education,” said LMU-CVM Vice President and Dean Jason Johnson. “This achievement is a testament to the collaborative work of the students, faculty and staff, LMU administration and clinical partners in developing an innovative, high-quality, practical-based and student-centered program that graduates confident, career-ready veterinarians.”

The college recognizes that medical knowledge must also be developed in conjunction with clinical skills. Students get hands-on experience with animals beginning in their first semester that continues throughout the program.

One of the LMU-CVM innovations is the hybrid distributive learning model, which provides students with real world, hands-on experience at more than 240 veterinary practices around the country.

Students also have opportunities to collaborate on research projects and one-health initiatives through the Center for Animal and Human Health in Appalachia.

“While this is an incredible milestone, we are not going to stop here,” Johnson said. “We will continue to develop innovative programs and partner with organizations around the world to give students the opportunity to be exposed to the most remarkable curated hands on learning experiences within the veterinary industry.”

In 2011, LMU announced that the university would be pursuing a College of Veterinary Medicine.

In 2014, the college welcomed the members of its inaugural class. In May 2018, LMU-CVM celebrated with its inaugural class at its commencement ceremony, and today LMU-CVM trained veterinarians are practicing in Appalachia and around the nation.

Overall, 33 percent of the Class of 2018 are practicing in Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia, and 34 percent of the graduates are practicing in large animal or mixed animal practices.

“LMU-CVM is helping the university meet its mission of providing outstanding educational opportunities to Appalachian residents,” said LMU President Clayton Hess. “Furthermore, the college is providing service to humanity through the training of ethical veterinary doctors who will attend to the health and wellness needs of animals within rural communities, especially within the Appalachian region.”

The LMU-College of Veterinary Medicine is located on LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, with additional academic facilities in nearby Lee County, Virginia.