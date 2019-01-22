Sexton hears criminal court pleas

Judge Shayne Sexton heard several plea agreements recently, during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Charles Evans, 42, charged with one count each of reckless aggravated assault and domestic assault, was sentenced to a concurrent four years TDOC supervised probation. Evans was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs.

Jerry Lee Daniels, 51, charged with violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act and violation of Community Supervision for Life, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Daniels was given credit for 15 days of jail time already served.

Joshua Caleb Ramsey, 26, charged with one count each violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to pay court costs and a total $350 in fines.

Steven Redcorn, 37, charged with violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act, was sentenced to six years TDOC supervised probation. Redcorn was given credit for any jail time already served on this charge. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs.

Colby Walker, 18, charged with aggravated burglary, was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. Walker was given credit for jail time served from Nov. 8 to Jan. 14 and from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund.

Richard Neal, 43, was charged under separate cases with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule II, a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Neal was sentenced to a concurrent three years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for jail time from Nov. 21 to Jan. 14 and from Jan.11 to Aug. 18 of last year.

Justin Von Winstead, 34, charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, was sentenced to six years at 30 percent confinement. Von Winstead was given credit for jail time served from Dec. 11 to Jan. 14.

Lisa Holland, 47, charged with driving under the influence (fourth offense), was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Holland was given credit for 186 days of jail time already served. Her driver’s license is revoked, per the Department of Safety.

Keith Manis, 51, charged with driving under the influence (third offense) and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to a concurrent split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 104 days confinement, to be served on consecutive weekends. Manis must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a $1,500 fine. He must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel and must obtain a SCRAM device. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Tonya Miracle, 41, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Miracle was given credit for four hours of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a $350 fine.

Clayton Fry, 37, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Fry was given credit for one day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and a $350 fine. Fry must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked.