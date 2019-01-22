Sexton remands probation violators

Claiborne Criminal Court Judge E. Shayne Sexton found the following individuals in violation of their supervised release and remanded them to Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) custody.

John Seiber, previously convicted of theft over $1,000, received an effective two-year sentence, which was suspended and was to be supervised by TDOC. Seiber was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve two years in TDOC custody.

Karen Harp, previously convicted of facilitation of initiation of a process to manufacture methamphetamine, received an effective five-year sentence, which was suspended and to be supervised by TDOC. Harp was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the balance of her five-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Sammy Poore, previously convicted of two counts of promotion of methamphetamine manufacture, received an effective six-year sentence, which was suspended and was to be supervised by TDOC. Poore was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve his six-year sentence in TDOC custody.

Jason Chumley, previously convicted of aggravated burglary, received a four-year sentence, which was suspended and was to be supervised by TDOC. Chumley was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and was sentenced to serve his four-year sentence in TDOC custody.

These violators were prosecuted by the Office of District Attorney General Jared Effler.