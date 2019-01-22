Unexpected snowfall hampers some, delights others
Photo courtesy of Kayla Russell
Claiborne county residents captured the unexpected snowfall on Jan. 17. We appreciate all the great photos posted on our Facebook page. While some were hampered by the white stuff, others like these Harrogate residents made the proverbial ‘lemonade from a lemon,’ enjoying a bit of snowman-making fun.
Photo courtesy of Darian M. Denman
The Cedar Fork community experiences some fat flakes during the unexpected snowfall on Jan. 17. Meteorologists predicted rain. We got snow – for just a little while.