Unexpected snowfall hampers some, delights others

Photo courtesy of Kayla Russell

Claiborne county residents captured the unexpected snowfall on Jan. 17. We appreciate all the great photos posted on our Facebook page. While some were hampered by the white stuff, others like these Harrogate residents made the proverbial ‘lemonade from a lemon,’ enjoying a bit of snowman-making fun.

Photo courtesy of Darian M. Denman

The Cedar Fork community experiences some fat flakes during the unexpected snowfall on Jan. 17. Meteorologists predicted rain. We got snow – for just a little while.