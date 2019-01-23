Tazewell Police investigating suspicious fires

Photos by Anthony Cloud | Claiborne Progress

Little remains from a house on Cloud Street following an overnight fire on Jan. 22. The fire, along with a second fire near the intersection of Caewood Lane and Blue Top Road, is currently under investigation by the Tennessee State Bomb and Arson department through the state fire marshal’s office, according to Tazewell Police Chief Jeremy Myers. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Tazewell Police with the investigation as well.

Smoke ascends into the air after a structure fire early on Jan. 23.