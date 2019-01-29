Claiborne teachers earn honors

The Claiborne School system held its inaugural Education Recognition Dinner recently in which 16 outstanding county teachers and administrators were honored for their contributions to student learning.

“These educators care deeply about our children. They devote their professional lives to enriching the lives of Claiborne county students and demonstrate exceptional gains in student achievement,” said Meagan England, accountability instructional supervisor.

Following are the names of those chosen as leaders in a school system that has already proven itself as a district with top-notch teachers.

Rena Gilbert earned the PreK-4 category for The Alpha School. Haley Lee, who is a Claiborne High teacher, earned the 9-12 category. Leigh Anne Cobb won the PreK-4 category for Clairfield Elementary. Patricia Sizemore, a Cumberland Gap teacher, won the 9-12 category.

Ellen Myers teacher Lynette Beeler earned the PreK-4 category. Forge Ridge Elementary teachers Susan Moore and Mary Ramsey earned the PreK-4 and 5-8 categories, respectively. Sherry Smith, who is a teacher at H. Y. Livesay, earned the 5-8 category.

At Midway Elementary, Stephanie Watson and Jackie Massengill were chosen to represent building level teachers for the PreK-4 and 5-8 categories, respectively.

Powell Valley Elementary teachers Pam Perkins and Chastidy Wilder were honored in the PreK-4 and 5-8 categories, respectively.

Jonica Campbell, a teacher at Soldiers Memorial Middle School, was chosen in the 5-8 category. At Springdale Elementary, Waylon Myers and Rebecca Russell were honored in the 5-8 and PreK-4 categories, respectively.

Louisa Beeler, a teacher at Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary, was chosen for the PreK-4 category.

The school system also recognized its district level teachers who will represent the county during the statewide Teachers of the Year competition. Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary teacher Louisa Beeler will represent the county in the preK to 4th grade division. Representing the county in the 5-8 grades division is Jonica Campbell, who teaches at Soldiers Memorial Middle School.

Haley Lee will be battling other teachers across the state in the 9-12 grades division.

In the administrators’ divisions, Forge Ridge assistant principal Amy Pendleton and Tazewell-New Tazewell principal Suzanne Anders will go toe-to-toe against administrators from other school systems in the state.