For the Record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

CLAIBORNE CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Justin Adam Hopson-two counts domestic assault

Larry Shawn Hall-forgery, sell of a schedule II controlled substance

Jonathan Cunningham-vandalism under $1,000

Draven Don Greene-possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs

Houston Hatfield-violations of the seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt and child restraint device laws

Barbara Ann Young-capias/bench warrant for vehicular homicide

Drewey Ray Singleton-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and violations of the implied consent and financial responsibility laws

Jason Charles Seal-capias/bench warrant for criminal trespassing, theft, possession of a schedule IV drugs and violation of the seat belt law

Gabriel Rodriguez Jr.-violation of probation for assault, failure to appear for assault

Jerry Lynn Cooper-violations of probation for theft under $1,000 and criminal trespassing, failure to appear for criminal trespassing and theft involving merchandise under $1,000

NEW TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Robert Mitchell Seal-violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act

Evert Ross Day-two counts forgery

Chelsea Carol Bolden-theft under $1,000

Nancy N. Thomas-theft of property

Jessica Nicole Welch-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, public intoxication

Tabitha Dawn Jones-driving under the influence, possession of a schedule IV drugs, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the implied consent and driver’s license (failure to carry) laws, driving on a suspended license, capias/bench warrant for a drug-related probation violation, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violation of the seat belt law (passenger)

Brice W. McDaniel-speeding 61/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Nicholas Cameron-speeding 60/45

Kenneth Roy Jackson-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Benjamin Paul McDaniel-capias/bench warrant for a drug-related probation violation, failure to appear for driving under the influence

Brandon M. Partin-failure to appear for domestic assault, vandalism over $500 and public intoxication

Robert Brian Reece-failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Jeremiah Vanburen-resisting arrest

Charles McDonald-outstanding child support attachment

Kenneth B. Cinnamon-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation warrant (fourth)

Roger G. Smith-speeding 66/45, two counts violation of the traffic control device law, one count violation of the financial responsibility law

Kathryn Michelle Kitts-speeding 56/45, violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) and financial responsibility laws

Thomas M. Mullins-speeding 82/45

Charolette Ann Sanders-speeding 75/45

Elizabeth Sewell Pittman-speeding 70/45

Matthew Joseph Burn-speeding 67/45

John E. Burnside-speeding 64/45

Melissa S. Carpenter-speeding 63/45

Thermond Paul Shepherd-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus stop sign)

Weldon Kirkland-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus stop sign)

Daniel Thomas Nole-failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the financial responsibility law

Ashley Nicole Kiser-following a motor vehicle too closely

Dacota Clay Fortner-driving on a suspended license

Lisa Davis-driving on a suspended license

Jerry Wayne Winn-violation of the driver’s license law

Jeffrey F. Chittum-violations of the registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws

Thomas A. Tonkin-violation of the financial responsibility law

TENNESSEE HWY. PATROL

Cleon Dale Hall-driving on a revoked license (second offense), failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Timothy Boring-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Estel Todd Dummitt-failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law