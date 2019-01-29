Hancock girl’s and Washburn boy’s win consolation games

Day three of the Section 2, Area 6 Middle School District Basketball Tournament was held Jan. 22. The third night was dedicated to finding third- and fourth-place finishers and with three teams moving on in pursuit of a state tournament berth, there was much emphasis on winning these consolation games.

During the girl’s consolation game it was Hancock battling Washburn. These two teams were matching each other point for point early but it was the Lady Indians enjoying a 6-5 lead after one period. It was a tied game at eight when Hancock went on a run and by the end of the half they were ahead 14-9.

The Lady Pirates narrowed the Hancock advantage to four points coming out of the break, but the Lady Indians’ scoring attack kept clicking the scoreboard. At the 2:20 mark, Hancock led by 10. Hancock had doubled up Washburn 24-12 with 24 seconds left in the third period. Washburn got a basket before the time ticked away and were down 24-14 going into the fourth period.

Washburn made a four-point run and caused the Hancock coaching staff to call a time out to calm the team down. The Hancock size proved to be an issue for the Lady Pirates as the shots were getting tougher. Washburn returned the favor by pressing but Hancock handled it nicely and moved on to the next tournament despite a late comeback mounted by the Lady Pirates. The final score was 34-29.

Leading Hancock was Cassie Dalton with 11 points. Madison Jarnigan and Madeline Dalton each had seven, Reagan Collins had five, Katherine Johnson and Whitney Helmick finished with two points. Washburn was led in scoring by Braylon Coffey and Saylor Clay with both dropping in 10. Megan Beeler had four, Callie Nicely had three and Summer Crook finished with two points.

Next was the boy’s consolation game, and it featured Midway and Washburn for a chance to hold the third-place trophy and keep playing toward a state tournament berth. Washburn got on the board first and then ran off to a 8-0 lead before Midway got a time out. At 10-0 Midway finally hit a three. After one period Midway was down 15-5 and Washburn had the momentum.

Midway changed the momentum during the second and was trying to make a run, but each time they drew closer Washburn got into the lane to remain ahead. At the end of the half the Pirates held a 26-17 lead.

Midway battled back and made it a three-point game with three minutes left in the third. With two minutes remaining the score was 30-27. At 1:20 a Midway 3-pointer tied the game at 30. The Red Devils took the lead and led 33-30 going into the fourth period.

Midway was leading by five but the Pirates were racking up the offensive boards, which allowed them to get to within three, 37-34. With 1:29 remaining the game was tied at 39. Midway had the chance to take the lead at the stripe but missed two free throws and Washburn then hit two, 41-39. Final score in this battle was 45-41 and was settled at the free throw line.

The Pirates were led in scoring by Ethan Helton with 16 and Caden Atkins with 15. Landon Hemic had seven, Jace Nicely had six and Dillion Renner had one point. Midway was led by Cooper Sams with 13 and Tyler Myatt with 11. Korbin Hatfield had nine, and Conner Atkins and Jake Smith both finished with four.