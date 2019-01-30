DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

Reversing Diabetes Six-Week Seminar/follow-up sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25 and March 4 and 11 (Mondays) at 1731 Main Street in Tazewell across from the court house. There is a $20 charge for program. Arrive at 6 p.m. for the pre-session which includes blood pressure check, weight and food samples. Presented by Change Claiborne Health Committee and the Wickham’s. To pre-register and information, contact 423-626-3742 or cbrandon@utk.edu. Thousands have reversed type II diabetes in as little as three weeks. This program is proven effective, based on the latest scientific research, and is physician supervised. Learn how to: Live so medications and insulin can be reduced or eliminated; reverse the complications of diabetes, such as cardiovascular disease; lose weight without being hungry; and reduce or eliminate neuropathy pain.

New Tazewell Little League sign-ups for the 2019 baseball/softball season will be held every Tuesday in February from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardee’s in Tazewell. All children ages 4 to 16 are invited to join.

North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. This is also the annual election meeting with nominations and election of officers and board members for 2019. If you are interested in becoming an officer or board member, attend this meeting. Business meetings are open to the public.

The Claiborne County Charter Committee will meet on Feb. 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m., inside the Chancery Courtroom in the Claiborne Courthouse. Park behind the building and use the back entrance. All Claiborne County residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions.

Clinch Valley Beekeepers will have a class for new beekeepers, weather permitting, from 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 21 and an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Treadway Fire Hall, located at 189 Hwy. 131, in Treadway. For more information, call Junior Snelson at 423-626-5538 or visit Clinchvalleybeekeepers.org.

Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) SIGCO is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, faith–based organization. Its new location is at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell. Some services provided are free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions, which are called ‘give me a reason’ GMAR). SIGCO, along with local churches in the tri-state area are hosting an evening out for grandparents and caregivers by providing an evening of childcare. These events are held every second Tuesday evening of the month. For more information on this program, on addiction treatment or how you can help “Stand in the Gap,” call 423-300-1302 or email standntgap@gmail.com. You may also mail your questions to: P.O. Box 539; Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Appalachian Aglow will be starting Game Changer, a powerful development course aimed at producing tested, proven people who can stand in the presence of God and step into their truest identity as warriors and champions. If interested, call Idella Johnson at 423-526-1966 for more information.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County, a 501(C)3 located at 1718 North Broad Street, Tazewell, is a free service to all. We offer free drug testing, job placement, assistance with rehab placement, IOP services, parenting classes with certificates, anger management classes, addiction services and grandfamilies’ services (including round table services and grandparents night out). Come, be a part of a real family forever and get the help you deserve. We offer a hand up, not out. Meetings are Tuesday through Thursday and alternative Saturdays. For more info, call 423-259-8189 or log onto: www.apccclaiborne.com.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your financial aid application (FAFSA) for the fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve, so complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, Social Security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017. The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant-funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA, college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college or vocational school.

Still looking for concert and swing band musicians. Now is the time to pick up your instrument, dust off those drum sticks and bring back the memories of high school and college band. LMU Concert & Jazz/Swing bands are looking for musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals. All instruments and parts need filling. Concert band at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Jazz/Swing band at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Avery Hall on LMU’s campus. Rehearsals last approximately two hours. For more information, contact Jeff Mews at 423-526-5599.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is taking appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. These appointments are for the new fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. To schedule an appointment, call ETHRA’s Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 1720 Church St. Suite 2, Tazewell.

Honorably/medically discharged veterans The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like more information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post No. 109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information, contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information, call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144, Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.