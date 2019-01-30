Summer food program seeks partners

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) is opening its application process on Feb. 1 for organizations to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The goal is to ensure that children 18 and younger who benefit from meal programs during the school year continue to have that same access to nutritious meals during the summer. During the application process, TDHS will seek out organizations, schools, governmental and religious entities and nonprofit residential camps who are interest in sponsoring the program and serving meals to children in their communities.

“Our goal is to establish a Summer Food Service Program partner for every county in Tennessee,” said Danielle W. Barnes, TDHS commissioner. “These partnerships are essential to building a thriving Tennessee because they ensure our children are eating healthy meals during the summer. Studies have found children do better in school if they have access to adequate nutrition during the summer break. This is where we can all come together to help.”

Adults 19 and older with a mental or physical disability are eligible to receive meals if they participate in a school program established for individuals with disabilities during the prior school year.

Applications will be accepted until May 1. If your organization is interested in becoming an SFSP sponsor or becoming a feeding site under an existing sponsor, please contact the TDHS by e-mail at: TNSFSP.DHS@tn.gov.

For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, please visit: http://tn.gov/humanservices/topic/learn-about-the-summer-food-service-program.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services at: www.tn.gov/humanservices.