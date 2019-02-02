Photo gallery: Rivalry girl’s game makes history, Lady Bulldogs and Panthers win varsity games
What a great night of varsity basketball, February 1. The varsity girls game was a marathon with the Lady Bulldogs earning a five overtime victory over rival Cumberland Gap (50-49). The Panthers boys got revenge for their earlier loss to the Bulldogs a few weeks ago winning (56-53). It was two great games of basketball. Enjoy this gallery and look for more on the website and in next week’s print edition.