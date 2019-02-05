Claiborne and Cumberland Gap split JV wins

Feb. 1 was the second regular-season meeting between rivals Claiborne and Cumberland Gap, with the Panthers serving as hosts. The junior varsity teams took the court first, with the Lady Panthers and Lady Bulldogs playing the opening game.

A three by the Lady Bulldogs opened up the scoring and the Lady Panthers grabbed the lead at the stripe, 6-5. CHS then banked in a three and led 8-6, but at the end of the period the Lady Panthers led 9-8.

CGHS added to its lead with a three-pointer to open the second, 12-8. CHS countered with a basket “and-one” to close to 12-11. Great passing on a fast break allowed CHS to pull ahead at 13-12. After a time out, the Lady Panthers pulled back ahead on another three. At the half the Lady Panthers were ahead 17-13.

The second half began with a Lady Panthers’ steal but they didn’t convert with a basket. A few seconds later they dropped in two points and were creating havoc on defense. The Lady Panthers worked the inside game and pulled out to a 22-15 lead. During the third period the shots weren’t falling for the Lady Bulldogs but they finally got points at the foul line. Both teams added to their total but it was the Lady Panthers leading 28-20 going into the final period.

The Lady Panthers continued to extend their lead and won by the final score of 38-27.

Leading Cumberland Gap was Kylie Fultz with 11. Kayli Hinckley, Abbie Fultz and Jaden Brock had six points each. Maytaya Ausmus, Nevaeh Kerns and Emma Brooks also recorded scores. For Claiborne, Gracie Ray led with 12. Hailey Sexton had seven and three others recorded scores — Nevaeh Cobb, Skylar Cook and Bailey Poore.

Claiborne opened the boys’ game with a 7-0 run. The Panthers charged back with five unanswered points, then took the lead on their second three of the game, 8-7. The three ball was working for the Panthers, and they finished the first period with a 12-7 lead.

Both teams were adding points during the second period but CGHS stayed out in front by five for most of the quarter. CHS pulled to within two points but the Panthers responded and led at the half 22-15.

Claiborne opened the third period with a 5-0 run before the Panthers got their first basket. After three periods the Bulldogs had pulled to within four points.

Seconds into the final period the game was tied at 24. With 5:47 left, Claiborne led by two and looked like they had all the momentum. The Bulldogs pulled out to a 29-25 lead and held on to upset the Panthers 31-25 following a late technical foul on the home team.

Leading Claiborne in scoring was Landen Wilson with 11. Five other Bulldogs recorded scores, including Isaac Moyers, Will Hatfield, Levi Peoples, Seth Morelock and Braden Williams. The Panthers were led by J. Graves with eight points. Seven other Panthers recorded scores, including D. Ellison, C. Crockett, T. Lawson, T. Provins, L. Owens, G. Peterson and A. Jackson.