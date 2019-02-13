The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

Liberty Baptist Church will host The Bolts Family, of Jacksboro, and the Riverview Youth Choir at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Debbis Buchanan, song leader; Rev. Kenny Clark, pastor.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to the service. For more info, call 423-626-5401 or visit us at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Diversicare.

Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church, located at 155 Lone Mountain Road, Tazewell, will have a singing on the second Saturday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Various singers will be there, and everyone is welcome. Pastor David Adkins.

Davis Creek Primitive Baptist Church will have a singing, fellowship and a potluck supper every third Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The church is located on Davis Creek Road in Speedwell.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church Clothing Bank is in need of any and all donations. Open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 626-3913 or 626-4435.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help. We now only have a few members. We do volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, we meet once a month at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For further information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

Fairview Baptist Church Come and join us at Fairview Baptist Church. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 6 p.m. Rev. Adam Daniels, pastor.

Free Drug Testing Kits The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or send mail to P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Midway Baptist Church Everyone is invited to be a part of our services. We know you will be blessed. Sunday morning services: 10 a.m. Worship services: 11 a.m. Sunday night services: 7 p.m. Wednesday night: Adult Bible study, Youth services and Children’s program at 7 p.m. Senior Ministry: Every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, Pastor. Kenny Trent, Associate Pastor. Jason Miracle, Youth Pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church welcomes everyone to Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. The King James Version Bible is used. The church is located at 1250 Pine Hill Road. Rev. Terry Herrell, pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Regular services are Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Robert Minton, pastor.

Regional Education Center, an FBC Ministry Center, is located at 1724 Epps Street in Tazewell. They distribute food boxes on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Claiborne County need to bring proof of residence and income. The center is located behind the courthouse in Tazewell.