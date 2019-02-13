Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Austin McDaniel, 22, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of reckless driving. McDaniel was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days probation with the stipulation that all court costs be paid in full by May 2.

Jonathan Cunningham, 29, charged with vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 11 days confinement. Cunningham was given credit for 11 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from assaulting or attempting to assault his victim.

Donna Baker, 49, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Baker was given credit for any jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Ronald Dale Thacker, 46, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Thacker was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Sarah Elizabeth Cupp, 22, was charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,000. Cupp was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. She was given credit for 18 days of jail time already served. Cupp must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must pay $27.27 in restitution to the New Tazewell Walmart. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation.

Robert Arthur Stilson, 62, charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Stilson was given credit for any time served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Stilson is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Cody Hatfield, 21, charged with possession of a schedule VI drugs and violation of the financial responsibility law, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Hatfield must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines.

Lori Suzanne Stevenson, 53, charged with possession of a schedule III drugs, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Stevenson was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. This case runs concurrently with a violation of probation in which Stevenson failed to report to probation, failure of her first drug screening for Oxycodone and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation.

Gary Clouse, 39, charged with resisting arrest, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. His probationary status is contingent upon paying all court costs in full by March 12.