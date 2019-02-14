For the Record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

CLAIBORNE CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Austin Eldon Leggans-domestic assault, capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule IV drugs

Maverick Bolden-arson

Jacob Shayne Lowe-aggravated burglary, theft of property over $$1,000 (motor vehicle)

Dustin Shane Sealy-burglary

Kayla Nicole Gilbert-criminal simulation

Seneca Kay Bussell-theft under $1,000, violation of probation for theft, failure to appear for theft under $1,000 (shoplifting)

Clint Luke Short-resisting arrest, theft under $1,000, public intoxication

Hank Lincoln Lambert-capias/bench warrant for domestic assault

Brian Keith Cunningham-capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license, violation of probation for passing worthless checks, failure to appear for passing worthless checks

Ashley Nicole McBee-violations of probation for driving under the influence and theft under $500, failure to appear for driving under the influence, theft under $500, theft involving merchandise and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Aaron Tyler Payne-violations of probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for harboring/hiding a child runaway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia

Rebecca Duncan-violations of probation for aggravated burglary, neglect of a child under the age of eight years and the promotion of methamphetamine

Jerry Wayne Asher-violations of probation for vandalism under $500 and possession of a schedule VI drug, failure to appear for a VOP on vandalism under $500 and for possession of a schedule VI drug

Aaron Arnold Bunch-violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for possession of a legend drug, possession of a schedule IV drug and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license

Johnny Lee Baker-failure to appear for three traffic citations and for violations of the financial responsibility and driver’s license 30 day address change laws

NEW TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Larry R. Martin-criminal trespassing

Billy Joe Johnson-tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, violations of the light and registration laws

Larry Gibson Jr.-failure to exercise due care

Tommy D. Rosenbalm-possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug and drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Evans III-possession of methamphetamine, theft of property over $2,500, theft of property under $1,000

Dewight Allen Duncan-possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license

Robert Seal-capias/bench warrant

Jeremiah Vanburen-capias/bench warrant

Matthew D. King-violation of probation

Jessica Lynette Meadows-speeding 67/45

Parker B. Adams-speeding 65/45

Destiny Nicole Pack-speeding 61/45

Joseph Lee Munsey-speeding 61/45

Jason Camden Turner-speeding 60/45

Nathaniel A. Willis-following a motor vehicle too closely

Jean C. Macias-violation of the parking law (fire lane)

Jamie D. Lovin-violations of the light, registration and driver’s license laws

Marcos Macias-violations of the registration and financial responsbility laws

TAZEWELL POLICE DEPT.

Donald Ray Reynolds-criminal impersonation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the seat belt law, violations of probation for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the financial responsibility law

James Micheal Partin-possession of methamphetamine

Dustin Lee Ellison-theft under $1,000, violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

Joshua Michael Love-theft of property, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Rebecca McCrary-violation of community corrections

David A. Widener-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Larry D. Stewart-speeding 74/45

Russell L. Muncey-speeding 70/45

James Springer Larkin-speeding 67/45

Fred William Buis II-speeding 66/45

Ronald D. Jones-speeding 64/45

Tyler R Nicley-speeding 64/45

Kelsy E. Hiles-speeding 63/45

Spencer T. Harmon-speeding 62/45

Brandon F. Bowlingg-speeding 60/45

Kyle D. Fuson-speeding 60/45

Cody L. Elliot-speeding 59/45

Jason Kyle Smith-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus stop sign)

Alissa Dawn Mullins-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus stop sign)

Jodie L. Jones-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Kalen Nickole Beeler-violation of the traffic control device law

Shawn Keith Bolton-violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license (second offense)

James Partin-violations of the light, driver’s license (failure to display) and financial responsibility laws

Alice J. Poling-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Phillip N. McMurray-violation of the light law

Nicholas Ryan Houston-failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the financial responsibility law

Roger Michael Keaton-violation of the financial responsibility law

Steven Jeffery Hull-public intoxication