Photo gallery: BRAC Semi-final action, Grainger and South Greene girls move on to championship as well as Greeneville and Chuckey-Doak boys

The BRAC semi-finals were held, February 16 at Claiborne High School. After all the games were completed the tournament had established the championship games. For the girl’s championship, it will be Grainger versus South Greene. This championship game will be held Monday, February 18. The boy’s championship game will be Tuesday, February 19 and will feature Chuckey-Doak, fresh off the semi-final upset of the number one seed South Greene, against Greeneville. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.