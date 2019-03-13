Former Middlesboro resident indicted on federal charges

A former Middlesboro resident has been indicted on a federal level.

Tony Allen Stamper, 39, was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately one pound of crystal meth and $16,000 in suspected drug-sale money when law enforcement officials raided his Welch Road residence in December.

A grand jury indicted Stamper with conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The co-defendant in the case, 37-year-old Holly Lynn Houston, of Middlesboro, was also indicted for distributing meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Her felony possession charge stems from a Jan. 7 incident.

According to court documents, she was arrested on outstanding warrants when Claiborne County officials executed the search warrant at Stamper’s home the previous month.

Stamper and Houston have yet to make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.