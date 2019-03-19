Cheek promoted to general manager

For 42 years, Pat Cheek has dedicated herself to serving the community of Middlesboro. Starting out as an assistant bookkeeper, Cheek’s work ethic afforded her many opportunities for advancement from within the company. Now serving as the General Manager for the Claiborne Progress, Middlesboro Daily News and Harlan Enterprise, she oversees the inner workings of all three publications.

“I can’t imagine myself doing anything else,” said Cheek. “I’ve been doing it so long now, I don’t think I could ever imagine myself doing anything else.”

Cheek’s interest in news started when she was just in high school.

“I was on the school newspaper in high school and really enjoyed it,” said Cheek. “When I got out of high school, that was the first place I applied. I had applied in June of that year, and a position came open somewhere around July for the bookkeeper’s assistant position. As soon as I saw it in the newspaper, I applied.”

There’s no question that Cheek takes pride in her work and in the community.

“I love what I do,” said Cheek. “I love being a part of the paper and more importantly, the community. We have a ton of amazing folks around here. The area we live in is absolutely gorgeous and so full of history, I’m blessed.

“Every day that we print a paper, we print history. Being able to be a part of that and serve such wonderful people from such a wonderful community means everything to me.”

Encapsulating what it means to be a leader, Cheek led all three publications through a recent transitional period, and will continue to oversee all three publications as the general manager.