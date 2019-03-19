Experience the Powell River at annual regatta

An opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the Powell River is coming up on April 20, when the fifth annual Powell River Regatta will take place in Claiborne County near Tazewell.

This 12-mile float will let you compete (if you wish) for cash prizes in various age groups/genders and canoe and kayak styles (single or double). If you don’t want to compete, you can still get some exercise while enjoying some memorable scenery. Blue heron, ducks, kingfisher, and even ospreys and eagles have been seen during past events, and spring wildflowers will be in full swing.

The Powell River is one of the largest, free-flowing rivers in Tennessee and Virginia, winding through beautiful mountain forest and farmland scenery. It is predominately a quiet flatwater river suitable for beginning paddlers. The EPA and U.S Fish and Wildlife Service both identify the Powell as one of the most biologically diverse rivers in the United States.

The Regatta is a production of the Claiborne County Tourism Commission.

The entry fee ($35 for single and $55 for double) goes to benefit the Powell River Blueway Trail project to establish and maintain small watercraft access points along the river, allowing more public use an amazing natural area.

Registration for the event and starting point will begin at Well Being Retreat Center on Narrows Road off Cedar Fork Road near Tazewell. The take-out point will be at Riverside Rentals on North Riverside Road, where participants and their boats will be transported back to the starting point. Kayak rental is available.

For more information or to register for the regatta, go to www.PowellRiverBlueway.org or www.Facebook.com/PowellRiverRegatta.