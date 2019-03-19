For the record

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Tazewell Police Department

Shane Franks – vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing;

Shawn Centers – vandalism, assault (domestic);

Shawn Curtis New – improper display, driving unregistered vehicle, financial responsibility compliance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, F.T.A. warrant, violation of probation, warrant;

Conan David Smith – violation of probation, resisting stop, halt and frisk, criminal impersonation

Roger Warren Rose – warrant on DUI, possession of revoked license, violation of probation;

Skyler K. Badger – traffic control device, financial responsibility;

Barbara York – driving unregistered vehicle;

Noah Keith Thompson Jr. – improper backing;

Tosha Gail Helton – criminal court capias bench warrant, capias bench warrant;

Jerry W. Hurst – F.T.A. warrant, child support attachment;

Skyler P. Shipley – registration law (expired), light law, driving on suspended;

Cody L. England – driver’s license required;

Christopher Laprade – criminal court capias, capias bench warrant, FTA;

Vickie L. Grew – three counts FTA;

Tammy M. Partin – violation of probation;

Chelsea Laprade – financial responsibility;

Johnny Lee Earls – violation of probation;

Melissa Rhea Poore – violation of probation;

Heather C. Graves – three counts FTA, violation of probation;

Anita G. Daniels – F.T.A.;

Lisa Kay Keck – traffic control device (red light);

Brandon G. Rader – driving on revoked;

Felicha Cupp – financial responsibility, registration law, due care;

Amanda Marie Turner – probation violation;

Charles W. Merida – speeding 59/45, registration law;

Amy C. Esterling – speeding 61/45, financial responsibility;

Kristyn Nicole Huff – speeding 69/45, expired driver’s license;

Katelynn R. Endicott – speeding 62/45;

Judy Tiffany Hagan – speeding 66/45;

Margaret A. Laughner – speeding 60/45;

Vicki K. Shoemaker – speeding 62/45;

Heather S. Harvey – speeding 60/45;

Christopher S. Goins – speeding 65/45;

Dylan T. Stout – speeding 62/45;

Christopher A. Ramsey – speeding 64/35;

David M. Painter – speeding 61/45;

Jennifer L. Dimario – speeding 68/45;

Jeffery L. Best – speeding 71/45.

New Tazewell Police Department

Jonathan Rodriguez – theft under $1,000, attempted theft over $250,000, aggravated burglary;

Sandy Adkins – tampering with evidence, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violation;

Brad Steven Day – resisting arrest, felony evading, reckless driving, no insurance, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 3 drug;

Brandon Zachrich – possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts failure to appear, possession of meth, two violation of probations;

Edward Alan Scarlett – violation of probation;

Morgan S. Cook – three warrants.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Cable – capias esp. aggravated burglary;

Amelia Margret Dupree – left court order rehab;

Austin Eldon Leggans – resisting, halt, frisk;

Vance Edward Littrell – failure to appear;

Russell Massengill – failure to appear;

Sheila Lynn Patterson – public intoxication, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving under the influence;

James Jason Taylor – resisting arrest, disorderly conduct;

Brian Allen Webb – failure to appear.

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Scott Bradley Stewart – capias, driving on revoked, driving under the influence, open container, failure to maintain lane, violation of implied consent, possession of a schedule VI drug.