You can go to Heaven

How can a person escape Hell and spend eternity in Heaven? How can a person be saved? The Bible says in the book of Jonah, Chapter 2, Verse 9: Salvation is of the Lord, and in John, Chapter 1, Verse 13, that a person “is born” of God. To become a child of God, we must be born into God’s family.

As in our physical birth, we did not have anything to do with it (born a boy or a girl, short or tall, blonde or dark hair, blue or brown eyes, etc.). The same principle applies to the rebirth that takes place spiritually. It, too, is not because of something that a person does (joining a religion, a church, baptism, will power, etc.).

A person must believe in Jesus Christ to become a child of God. This “new life” comes only from God by His grace. The Bible says in Ephesians, Chapter 2, verses 8 and 9: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God; Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

The Bible says man is dead in trespasses and sins (Ephesians 2:1). God gives a person life, alive spiritually, when we believe that Jesus is God’s Son, who came from Heaven to be your substitute. Jesus took God’s punishment that was due you for all your sins and died in your place on the cross.

In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace. (Ephesians 1:7).

Could eternal life be this simple? The Bible describes the Gospel message in II Corinthians, Chapter 11, Verse 3: the simplicity that is in Christ. If we could work our way to Heaven, then why would it be necessary for Jesus to come and die on the Cross?

Please do not trust your good works, your righteousness, your giving, or anything that you have done. Please put your future in God’s hands by believing in Jesus and Him only, not anything that you have done, but everything that He did.

Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved. (Acts 16:31).

Neither is there salvation in any other; for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. (Acts 4:12)