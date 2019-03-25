Home Federal Bank robber still on the run

Home Federal Bank in Harrogate was robbed Friday night by a suspect who remains on the run.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Cardwell confirmed Monday that deputies are continuing to search for the man who walked in and slid the teller a note demanding money.

There were no injuries during the incident. After the man had received the money, he walked out of the bank on foot down Washington Avenue.

Investigators do believe the man had a vehicle parked and waiting for him to get away. Investigators reviewed security footage at the bank and believe the vehicle is a silver SUV that turned south on U.S. 25E.

Pictures of the suspect inside the bank were released and show the man covering the top of his head. The photos reveal that he has a tattoo on the right side of his neck and tattoos on his hands. The pictures were made available to the public Friday night in hopes the community would be able to recognize him and assist in his capture.

Several tips have been called into the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, but there have been no arrests made in the case as of press time. Investigators are continuing to ask that anyone with any information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact 911 or Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Chris Cardwell.