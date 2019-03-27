The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

Collins Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and upkeep. Send all donations to: Collins Cemetery fund, c/o Commercial Bank, 1001 N. Broad St. New Tazewell, TN 37825.

Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, a free eight-week class, will be offered by UT-TSU Extension Claiborne County from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Tazewell Senior Citizens Center (classes began March 15). The program meets twice a week for one-hour classes. The goal is to improve participant’s health and quality of life with a focus on improving the health and wellbeing of older adults. The program is provides safe, structured and effective strength training. Each class includes: Warm-up exercises, easy strengthening exercises, with or without weights and cool-down stretches. During the program, you will learn exercises to improve strength, balance and flexibility. For more information, or to sign up, contact Carol Brandon, Extension agent, at 423-626-3742 or cbrandon@utk.edu.

New Beginning Christian Academy (NBCA), located at 2305 Hwy. 63 in Cumberland Gap, is currently accepting applications for K3- through eighth-grade for the 2019-2020 school year. The A Beka curriculum is offered with a small Christian learning environment, less distractions and more emphasis on your child. To schedule an appointment or request an application, call 423-869-7378.

Beginner line dance classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays during March at the Broken Spur Dance Club, located at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell on the top floor of the American Legion building (below SMMS). Dates include: March 28. All ages are welcome, and classes are $5 each. For more information, call or text 423-489-9829; or check out Facebook and YouTube.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative Home Energy will host a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 29 at the New Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Rd. Members of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative are welcome to attend this Home Energy Workshop to learn simple tips for energy savings — available to the first 50 members to RSVP (lunch will be provided). Those attending the workshop will receive an energy efficiency kit that provides tools to begin energy saving measures. To RSVP, call 423-626-0723.

Hopper Cemetery, located on Goin Road will be cleaned beginning at 8 a.m. on March 30. If you have loved ones buried there, you are encouraged to help.

Claiborne County Democratic Party reorganization meeting will begin at 11 a.m. on March 30 at the Claiborne County Courthouse for election of chairman, vice chair, secretary/treasurer and executive committee.

The Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) extends an open invitation to learn what is happening in the Tri-State area for Substance Abuse and Addiction Prevention at their office, located at 325 Straight Creek Road, New Tazewell (directly across the street from the Claiborne County Fairgrounds), from 3-5 p.m. on March 31.

Beginner sewing class will be offered by UT-TSU Extension Partnership in Claiborne County starting April 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each Monday for eight weeks at the Extension office. Participants will learn basic skills needed to complete projects for your home or projects to wear and improve the skills you have. There is a $20 registration fee. Space is limited to eight participants — call before 5 p.m. on April 1 to register. For more information or to register, call 423-626-3742.

Opioid Epidemic Education Symposium will be held on April 1 at the LMU Hamilton Math and Science Building, 6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway in Harrogate. Local law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, elected officials and community members are invited to attend this symposium structured to increase recognition of the devastating effects of the opioid abuse epidemic focusing on education. Participant registration and meet and greet is from11:30 a.m. to noon, symposium is from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jeremy Buchanan at jeremy.buchanan@LMUnet.edu.

Benefit auction, sponsored by Krater Town Auction, 229 North 19th Street in Middlesboro, will be held at 7 p.m. on April 4 to support FLIPIT Gymnastics for cheer accessories, equipment. Lots of donations including furniture, toys, old records, games, movies, box lots, etc. (Auctioneer LN#3985).

Norris Lake clean-up is scheduled April 6 in Claiborne County. The plan is to launch from Norris Landing at 10 a.m. and finish by 2 p.m. Norris Landing is providing a lunch for volunteers. Team leaders are Sue and Bill Haydu from Lone Mountain Shores HOA.

Spring Clean Up, Fix Up Week is April 8-12. Residents are encouraged to place all trash at curbside for pickup during this week. Keep regular weekly household trash in a separate pile, place electronics in separate pile — no major appliances, building materials or hazardous materials will be picked up and there is a limit of four tires per household. No brush pick-up during this time. One scheduled pickup per household. Anything placed at curbside after noon on April 12 will not be picked up. To request pickup, you must call 423-626-7166.

Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program, free six-week workshops, will be offered by the Claiborne County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension beginning April 8. Classes will be held every Monday beginning at 5 p.m. at Tazewell Senior Citizens Center. The program, conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Diabetes Self-Management Program Master Trainers, is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their health care professionals. The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Diabetes Self-Management Program Master Trainers. Participants learn skills that help them take day-to-day responsibility for their diabetes care and work effectively with their health care professionals. For more information and to register, call Carol Brandon at 423-626-3742.

Five-Day Plan To Stop Smoking program will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on April 8-12 at the Change Claiborne, located at 1731 Main Street in Tazewell, sponsored by the Change Claiborne Committee for Healthier Tennessee Communities and the Claiborne County Health Council. There is no charge for the program training or the handbook that will be given to each participant. The steps outlined will assist in overcoming the craving and reinforcing the will to quit smoking in only five days. Special recognition has been given the Five-Day Plan co-originators by the World Health Organization, and it has received the support of the American Cancer Society, American Lung Association and American Heart Association.

Second District Town Hall meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. on April 9 at the Midway school cafeteria. Town hall meetings provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with the county mayor, school board member and commissioners for their district. David Breeding with the Emergency Management Office will be attending to answer questions regarding what his office offers to those who were severely impacted by the recent floods.

Pre-K Roundup for the 2019-2020 school year is scheduled. Children who will be 4 years old by Aug.15 are encouraged to register for high quality early learning program. Registrations dates and times include: Forge Ridge, April 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Midway, April 29, 9 a.m. to 5p.m.; and Ellen Myers, May 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications and registration are available for the Alpha School and any of the locations mentioned daily from 7:30 a.m.- to 3:30p.m. at the Alpha School. For more information, contact the Alpha School at 423-626-3323.

VFW (Post 8779, New Tazewell) Annual Fish Fry will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on April 13. Meals are $10 — eat in or carry out (delivery is $12; starts at 11 a.m.); Meals for children are $5, ages 5-12.

Lily Grove Cemetery cleaning will begin at 9 a.m. on April 13. Breakfast sandwiches will be served at 8:45 a.m. If you have loved ones buried at Lily Grove, come out and help maintain the cemetery. Donations can be made to: Bridget Day, 1088 Locust Grove Road, New Tazewell, TN 37825. Donations are greatly appreciated and all donations will go to the care of the cemetery.

CEASE Overcomer Obstacle Challenge will be held April 27 at Frank Lorino Park in Morristown featuring endurance challenge for ages 12 and up, four plus miles, 30 plus obstacles. Overcomer Mini ages 11 and under, one mile course, fun obstacles. All participants will receive a medal and a T-shirt. Volunteer and receive a discounted fee on registration. All proceeds will go to CEASE. Motivate, empower, overcome domestic and sexual violence. Register at overcomerobstaclechallenge.com.

An ongoing book sale at Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road, includes hardcover, $1; large paperback, 50 cents; and paperback, 25 cents. For more information, call 423-869-9777.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne (APCC), a 501(C)3 faith-based organization, provides free IOP classes for those battling addiction with drug testing every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at N. 1718 Broad Street in Tazewell. All services are free to the Tri-State area and assistance with rehab placement is also available. Parenting and anger management classes along with job placement is provided as well. Families can learn about treatment and other programs offered in family support groups available on Thursdays at 2 p.m. For more information, call 423-259-8189.

Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, faith-based organization, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell. Some services provided are free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions, which are called “give me a reason” (GMAR). SIGCO, along with local churches in the tri-state area, host an evening out for grandparents and caregivers by providing an evening of childcare. These events are held every second Tuesday evening of the month. For more information on this program, on addiction treatment or how you can help “Stand in the Gap,” call 423-300-1302 or email standntgap@gmail.com. You may also mail your questions to: P.O. Box 539; Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Appalachian Aglow will be starting Game Changer, a powerful development course aimed at producing tested, proven people who can stand in the presence of God and step into their truest identity as warriors and champions. If interested, call Idella Johnson at 423-526-1966 for more information.

Appalachian Promise of Claiborne County, a 501(C)3 located at 1718 North Broad Street, Tazewell, is a free service to all. We offer free drug testing, job placement, assistance with rehab placement, IOP services, parenting classes with certificates, anger management classes, addiction services and grandfamilies’ services (including round table services and grandparents’ night out). Come, be a part of a real family forever and get the help you deserve. We offer a hand up, not out. Meetings are Tuesday through Thursday and alternative Saturdays. For more info, call 423-259-8189 or log onto: www.apccclaiborne.com.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your financial aid application (FAFSA) for the fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve, so complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, Social Security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017. The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant-funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA, college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college or vocational school.

Still looking for concert and swing band musicians. Now is the time to pick up your instrument, dust off those drum sticks and bring back the memories of high school and college band. LMU Concert & Jazz/Swing bands are looking for musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals. All instruments and parts need filling. Concert band at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Jazz/Swing band at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Avery Hall on LMU’s campus. Rehearsals last about two hours. For more information, contact Jeff Mews at 423-526-5599.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is taking appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for residents of Claiborne County. These appointments are for the fiscal year through June 30. To schedule an appointment, call ETHRA’s Energy Line at 844-309-0416. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 1720 Church St., Suite 2, Tazewell.

Honorably/medically discharged veterans The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like more information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post No. 109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street. (If no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held.) The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information, contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. Flexible scheduling is offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information, call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and provides free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; work sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disabilities. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144, Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project. HVRP helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.