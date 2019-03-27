The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: karen.rhymer@claiborneprogress.net.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, located at 814 Buchanan Road, will hold a revival through March 27. Services begin at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Dr. Hollie Miller will bring the message. For more information, call 423-626-5401.

St. Julian Catholic Church, located at 118 East Chester Avenue in Middlesboro, will have a Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on March 29. Tickets are $7 — dine in or carry out. For more information, call the church office at 606-248-1010.

Central View American Christian Church will host a singing at 7 p.m. on March 29. Pastor Jerry Epperson welcomes everyone.

Mount Harmony Baptist Church, located at 819 Raccoon Valley Road NE in Heiskell, will host a gospel singing at 7 p.m. on March 30 featuring Bloodline of Grace.

Indian Creek Baptist Church will host a fifth Sunday singing at 10:30 a.m. ton March 31 featuring The Shepherd’s Way gospel group, of Oneida, Tennessee and others. Lunch will be served following the service. Everyone is welcome.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, located at 814 Buchanan Road, will be giving free food away to Claiborne County residents through its Mobile Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon (or until food is gone) on April 13. For more information, call 423-626-5401.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, located at 814 Buchanan Road, will celebrate Easter on April 21. The annual Sunrise Service begins at 7 a.m., Sunday school (for all ages) at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 423-626-5401.

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to the service. For more information, call 423-626-5401 or visit the church at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Diversicare.

Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church, located at 155 Lone Mountain Road, Tazewell, will have a singing on the second Saturday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Various singers will be there, and everyone is welcome. Pastor, David Adkins.

Davis Creek Primitive Baptist Church will have a singing, fellowship and a potluck supper every third Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The church is located on Davis Creek Road in Speedwell.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church Clothing Bank is in need of donations. Open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 626-3913 or 626-4435.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help with volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, meetings are held at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For more information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

Fairview Baptist Church Come and join us at Fairview Baptist Church. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 6 p.m. Rev. Adam Daniels, pastor.

Free Drug Testing Kits The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or send mail to P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Midway Baptist Church Everyone is invited. Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., worship services, 11 a.m., Sunday night services at 7 p.m., Wednesday night adult Bible study, youth services and children’s program at 7 p.m., Senior Ministry, every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, pastor. Kenny Trent, associate pastor. Jason Miracle, youth pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Everyone welcome to Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. The King James Version Bible is used. The church is located at 1250 Pine Hill Road. Rev. Terry Herrell, pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Regular services are Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Robert Minton, pastor.