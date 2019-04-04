Man arrested in connection with Home Federal Bank robbery

One man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at Home Federal Bank in Harrogate last month.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday night that Robbie Bateman, 41, was arrested by authorities in Morristown. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested on a federal probation violation.

While no charges have been filed in connection to the robbery, officials say he is considered “a primary suspect” in the case.

On March 22, deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected robbery at Home Federal Bank.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks, a man walked into Home Federal Bank at approximately 4:39 p.m. with his hair and neck covered. He produced a note, and as a result the employee emptied the drawer. The man then left the bank on foot traveling east on Washington Avenue.