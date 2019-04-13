Photo gallery: CHS JV/ CMS Middle School Tournament game one versus Middlesboro.

The rain didn’t stop Claiborne High School junior varsity baseball team from opening up the JV/Middle School Tournament, April 13. Middlesboro came over and participated during the first game of a solid day of scheduled baseball. The Yellow Jackets took the win 10-3 and were scheduled to play Washburn next. The middle school teams are still scheduled to play this evening if the rain allows. Here are a few photos from game one, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a print edition soon.