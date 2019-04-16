Photo gallery: Panthers baseball versus Grizzlies

Cumberland Gap High School baseball hosted Grainger County, April 16. Take away a four-run first inning and a two-run second, the Panthers would have been extremely competitive during this one. The Panthers were victim of baseballs that were hit into no man’s land between two players and at the plate they just couldn’t get anything going. The final score of this one was 7-0. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.