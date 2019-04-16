Tomorrow’s baseball stars on display at CHS

Claiborne High School baseball hosted an all-day tournament where the future stars of tomorrow were on display. The April 13 tournament featured local high school junior varsity teams plus local middle school baseball teams.

During the morning JV high school games, Claiborne took a loss to Middlesboro by the final score of 10-3. The Yellow Jackets had to play again but this time it was Washburn getting the win. The Pirates won 7-1.

Claiborne then battled Washburn during the final high school game of the day and took it to the Pirates winning 13-0.

The middle school Bulldogs played a double-header in the afternoon, and during game one against Jefferson County they struggled to produce runs and lost 10-2. The second game was all Bulldogs as they shut out the Patriots 12-0. It was a nice win to end the day.

The tournament was a fundraiser for the baseball teams, and they both would like to thank all those that attended and those that volunteered to work during some crazy weather conditions.