A Claiborne county jury has just convicted Bobby Lovin on two counts of rape of a child. Lovin is currently back in the Claiborne County Jail, having had his bond revoked today.

According to Tazewell police detective Gary Ruszkowski, Lovin was initially arrested in August of 2017.

Sentencing will occur in late July.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more information as it becomes available.