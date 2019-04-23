Lady Panthers softball get big middle school victory

Photo by Kim Barnett

The Lady Panthers score on this slide into home.

Photo by Kim Barnett

Maddie Stevens hits the game winner. The Cumberland Gap Middle School softball team played Oak Ridge April 12 and took a very nice win over a great team. The Lady Panthers battled throughout the game and were not going to be denied. They won the game in thrilling fashion as Stevens hit the game winner giving the Lady Panthers a 7-6 victory.

By Allen Earl

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net