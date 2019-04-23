Sexton handles criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton handled several plea agreements recently in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Robert Seal, 29, charged with one count of violation of the Sexual Offender Registration law, was sentenced to one year at 30 percent confinement. Seal was given credit for 90 days of jail time already served.

Charles David McDonald, 26, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of burglary and theft under $1,000. McDonald was sentenced to seven years TDOC supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay 500 in restitution to one of his victims and is barred from any contact with all three victims.

Joshua Harp, 26, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and coercion of a witness. Harp was sentenced to a concurrent three years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for 209 days of jail time already served.

Kevin Kibert, 41, charged with one count of aggravated assault, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. This sentence runs concurrently with a violation of probation case.

Eric Alex Lemons, 47, charged with one count of vehicular assault, was sentenced to one year TDOC supervised probation. Lemons was given credit for three days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines.

Justin Daniels, 36, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted drug felon, was sentenced to six years at 30 percent confinement. Daniels was given credit for jail time served from Feb. 22 to April 15.

Eric Eugene Hurley, 47, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, was sentenced to four years TDOC supervised probation. Hurley must pay at least $75 per month in court costs.

Derek Seal, 31, was charged with one count each of possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Seal was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 92 days confinement. He was given credit for 92 days of jail time already served. As a condition of his probationary status, Seal was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full on the day of his hearing. He forfeits the handgun.

Clarence Edward Painter Jr., 37, charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, was sentenced to nine years at 35 percent confinement. Painter was given credit for 13 months of jail time already served.

Shannon Elizabeth Owens, 34, was charged with three counts of auto burglary and three counts of theft under $1,000. Owens was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 48 days confinement. She was given credit for roughly 52 days of jail time already served. Owens must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and a total $600 in restitution to her victims.

James David McDonald, 52, sentenced to one count of driving under the influence (third offense), was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 120 days confinement. McDonald was given credit for five days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Michael Davis, 64, was charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense) and theft over $10,000, two counts of driving on a revoked license (third offense) and one count of violation of the financial responsibility law. Davis was sentenced to a split confinement of three years TDOC supervised probation with 365 days confinement. He was given credit for jail time served from Dec. 28 to April 15. Davis must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on May 28. He must attend the MADD Impact Panel. Davis is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. from that person. His driver’s license is revoked for two years.