Kira ‘earns her keep’

One half of the newest CCSO K-9 Unit is apparently hitting her marks and sniffing out contraband, despite having been in the field for a very short time. The Unit, comprised of deputy Adam Southern and drug dog Kira, took part on April 25 with other law enforcement agencies to execute a search warrant on a New Tazewell residence.

The Investigation Division for the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office performed an extensive investigation into the alleged sale of illegal narcotics originating from the home of Barbara Lawson. With the help of Tazewell and New Tazewell Police Departments, law enforcement unearthed large quantities of illegal substances believed to be methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and an abundance of other pills.

According to the CCSO press release, the officers also found a handgun and a large sum of money.

Lawson, 46, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substances for resale and possession of a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the execution of the search warrant, K-9 Unit Southern and Kira hit on what is believed to be a small amount of methamphetamine found inside the vehicle belonging to New Tazewell resident Paul Wesley Hartsell.

Hartsell, 50, was also arrested at the scene.