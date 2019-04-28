Tazewell Speedway Results from April 27

The rain tried to put a halt to the weekly racing features at the Taz, but the only feature not ran was the Street Stocks. It was a fast track and featured several great cars with blistering laps.

Here are the results from April 27 provided by Tazewell Speedway / Brady Cupp.

Limited Late Model

1. 21K Dakotah Knuckles

2. 1G Ryan King

3. 90J Jason Trammell

4. 31 Greg Estes

5. 17 Brian Shockley

6. 3 Steve Smith

7. 56J Jody Horton

8. 4 Clyde Overholt

9. 86 Jeff Neubert

10. 18 Michael Rutherford

11. 83 Cody Thompson

12. 13 Robbie Buchanan

13. 29 Danny Helton

Sportsman

1. 10 James Parrott

2. 24 Andy Wilder

3. G7 Chris Raines

4. 17 Logan Seal

5. 34 Phillip Shockley

6. 3 Michael Boyd

7. E5 Roger England

8. 10M Jerry Bowling

9. 76 Joe Bray

10. 7 Matthew Smith

DNS 22 Jason Sizemore

DNS 21 Bryan Howerton

DNS 12 Matt Shockley

DNS 2 Steve Smith

DNS 28J Justin James

DNS 54 Mitchell Burke

DQ’d 14 Odie Overholt

Modified Street

1. 13 David Clark

2. 88 Brad Davis

3. 10 Bubba Long

4. 11 Tyler Haynes

6. XP21 Bob Petty

DNS 56 Tony Horton

Classic Car

1. 17A Quincy Arnwine

2. 3 Hayston Collett

3. XXX Josh Chesney

4. 69 Jesse Hickman

5. 113 Chris McKinney

6. 15 Rusty Welch

Four Cylinder

1. 21 Hayston Collett

2. 49 Joey Allen

3. 13 Terry Boshears

4. 7 Robert Fox

5. 5 Samuel Fox

6. 72 Rufus Collett

DNS 4 Jacob Callebs

DNS 3 Nick Murrell

Due to pesky rains, the Street Stock feature will be ran on May 11. Reminder, Friday night May Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns for some awesome racing on the national level. For more information log on to www.tazewellspeedway.net or phone 423-626-2222.