Tazewell Speedway Results from April 27
The rain tried to put a halt to the weekly racing features at the Taz, but the only feature not ran was the Street Stocks. It was a fast track and featured several great cars with blistering laps.
Here are the results from April 27 provided by Tazewell Speedway / Brady Cupp.
Limited Late Model
1. 21K Dakotah Knuckles
2. 1G Ryan King
3. 90J Jason Trammell
4. 31 Greg Estes
5. 17 Brian Shockley
6. 3 Steve Smith
7. 56J Jody Horton
8. 4 Clyde Overholt
9. 86 Jeff Neubert
10. 18 Michael Rutherford
11. 83 Cody Thompson
12. 13 Robbie Buchanan
13. 29 Danny Helton
Sportsman
1. 10 James Parrott
2. 24 Andy Wilder
3. G7 Chris Raines
4. 17 Logan Seal
5. 34 Phillip Shockley
6. 3 Michael Boyd
7. E5 Roger England
8. 10M Jerry Bowling
9. 76 Joe Bray
10. 7 Matthew Smith
DNS 22 Jason Sizemore
DNS 21 Bryan Howerton
DNS 12 Matt Shockley
DNS 2 Steve Smith
DNS 28J Justin James
DNS 54 Mitchell Burke
DQ’d 14 Odie Overholt
Modified Street
1. 13 David Clark
2. 88 Brad Davis
3. 10 Bubba Long
4. 11 Tyler Haynes
6. XP21 Bob Petty
DNS 56 Tony Horton
Classic Car
1. 17A Quincy Arnwine
2. 3 Hayston Collett
3. XXX Josh Chesney
4. 69 Jesse Hickman
5. 113 Chris McKinney
6. 15 Rusty Welch
Four Cylinder
1. 21 Hayston Collett
2. 49 Joey Allen
3. 13 Terry Boshears
4. 7 Robert Fox
5. 5 Samuel Fox
6. 72 Rufus Collett
DNS 4 Jacob Callebs
DNS 3 Nick Murrell
Due to pesky rains, the Street Stock feature will be ran on May 11. Reminder, Friday night May Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns for some awesome racing on the national level. For more information log on to www.tazewellspeedway.net or phone 423-626-2222.