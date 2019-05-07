Emergency loans available for Claiborne farmers

Emergency loans for farmers, ranchers, and operators are available through the Hawkins/Hancock County office of the Farm Service Agency, according to Gregory Brooks, Farm Loan Manager.

Farm Service Agency’s State Executive Director, Dennis H. Beavers, said this authority is pursuant to President Trump’s declaration on April17 of a major disaster in Tennessee, caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, which began on Feb. 19.

As a result of this major disaster, the counties of Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Washington, Unicoi, and Union in Tennessee are named as areas eligible for Federal disaster assistance pursuant to the provisions of Section 321(a) of the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act.

Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken counties will be accepted by FSA through Dec. 17, 2019 for losses.

Farmers qualifying for emergency loans may borrow up to 100 percent of their actual production loss and/or physical loss, not to exceed a maximum of $500,000 or the amount actually needed, whichever is less.

FSA Emergency Loans cover losses from designated disasters and are made to qualified farmers who cannot obtain necessary credit from other lenders in the local area.

To obtain further information, contact Gregory Brooks, Farm Loan Manager of the Farm Service Agency office located at 1401 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN 37857. He can be reached by phone at 423-272-0217.