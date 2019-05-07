Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Jason N. Turner, 32, charged with one count each of domestic assault and driving under the influence, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. Turner was given credit for 15 days of jail time already served. He is eligible for a suspended sentence if he successfully completes at least nine months inside a long-term inpatient rehabilitation program.

Brooklyn Nash, 30, charged with one count of child abuse or neglect, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Nash must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and must complete parenting classes.

Casey Lynn Carpenter, 39, charged with one count of aggravated criminal trespassing, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 17 days confinement. Carpenter was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and complete at least 28 days of an inpatient rehabilitation program. Carpenter is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Corey W. Wilson, 28, charged with one count each of criminal impersonation, violation of the traffic control device law and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to a concurrent six months ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Wilson was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Jessica L. Mullins, 44, charged with two counts of the fraudulent use of a debit card and one count of joyriding, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with an effective 13 months confinement. Mullins was given credit for jail time served since Feb. 12. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $225 to the Economic Crime Fund.

Chasity Blake Fuson, 21, charged with one count each of driving under the influence and vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with four days confinement. Fuson was given credit for any jail time already served. She must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. As a condition of her probationary status, Fuson must pay all court costs and fines in full by July 11. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Heather D. Bolden, 28, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 12 days at 75 percent confinement. Bolden must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. She must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Jesse Dylan Honeycutt, 24, was charged with two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing and one count each of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Honeycutt was sentenced to a split confinement of three years ETHRA supervised probation with 90 days confinement. He was given credit for 30 days of jail time already served. Honeycutt must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must wear a drug patch for an indefinite period of time.

Matthew Scott Brooks, 36, charged with one count each possession of a schedule IV drugs and drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Brooks must pay at least $200 per month in court costs and fines.

Demetrius Allen Buis, 39, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. Buis was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Buis must obtain a valid driver’s license and is barred from the Walmart property.