Sexton secures criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton secured several plea agreements recently, during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Shelbie Hoskins, 28, was initially charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license due to a prior DUI. Hoskins was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation on the possession charge. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs which includes a $750 fine.

David Allen Johnson, 36, was charged with one count of possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Johnson was sentenced to six years at 35 percent confinement.

Chasity N. Hall, 33, charged with one count possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, was sentenced to a split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Hall was given credit for one day of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including a $2,000 fine.

David Lee Johnson, 54, charged with one count each of the sale and the delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, was sentenced to ten years at 45 percent confinement. Johnson was given credit for three months of jail time already served.

Christopher DeWayne Greene, 33, charged with one count each escape and theft over $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 35 percent confinement. Greene was given credit for any jail time previously served from Feb. 2 of 2017 to April 15 of this year.

Billy Eads, 23, charged with evading arrest, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Eads was given credit for any jail time served from Dec. 2 to April 15.

Jamie Trent, 45, charged with one count of tampering with evidence, was sentenced to 14 years at 45 percent confinement. Trent was given credit for 385 days of jail time already served.

Charles DuBoise, 44, charged with filing a false report, was sentenced to ten years TDOC supervised probation. DuBoise was ordered to maintain full time employment and to continue taking mental health medication with weekly pill counts. He was also ordered to pay all court costs.

James Lawson, 33, charged with theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a split confinement of 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 230 days confinement. Lawson was given credit for 230 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund.