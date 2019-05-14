Tennessee celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nursing homes across Tennessee have planned a variety of events in honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which begins Mother’s Day, May 12, and continues through May 18.

Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA) member facilities have scheduled events throughout the week for residents, staff and their communities. Theme days, cookouts and musical performances are some of the activities that will provide opportunities for publicly honoring residents and recognizing the dedication of staff.

“Skilled Nursing Care Week is a special time for our facilities,” said THCA Executive Director Jesse Samples. “Now is a perfect time to attend an event at your local nursing home and recognize those who live and work there.”

Formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week was created to recognize the role of skilled nursing facilities in caring for the elderly and disabled nationwide. The week is sponsored by THCA and the American Health Care Association (AHCA). THCA is a nonprofit organization representing long-term care facilities located throughout Tennessee.

For more information about long-term care in Tennessee, contact THCA at (615) 834-6520 or visit www.thca.org. For more information on National Skilled Nursing Care Week, visit www.ahca.org.