Church Events

Church of God Mountain Assembly of New Tazewell will host The Singing Cookes in concert on May 18 at 7 p.m.

Liberty Baptist Church will hold its monthly singing services on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The Dyer Family will be the featured singers. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader, Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor.

Taylors Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Sharps Chapel will host their annual Homecoming and Memorial Day Celebration on May 26, beginning at 10:30 am. Visiting singers are welcome. Lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall after the service. Pastor Brian Liford invites everyone to attend.

MT. Zion Baptist Church will have VBS June 2-7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year the theme is “The Incredible Race.” Classes for all ages. Please come and join in the fun and learning from God’s word. Rev. Kenny Williams Pastor and Amber Cheek is VBS Director. Phone 423-851-2404.

Straightway Baptist Church is holding its VBS Kick-Off on June 8, beginning at 4 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held nightly June 9-13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with snacks provided. The church is located at 3279 Cave Springs Rd. Micheal Jo Gray, pastor. Joe Johnson, VBS director.

Cave Springs Cemetery annual board of trustees meeting will be May 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Cave Springs Baptist Church. Anyone interested in bidding on the 2019 mowing season is encouraged to attend. Donations are needed for the mowing and maintenance of the cemetery. Mail donations to Cave Springs Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 465, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Chumley Cemetery annual meeting will be May 19 at 2 p.m. at the cemetery, located on Chumley Cemetery Rd. in Arthur. Any persons with family members buried there are invited to attend to discuss cemetery business and maintenance of the cemetery. Funds are needed to provide proper care and maintenance. You may send donations to: Chumley Cemetery Fund, c/o Joan Adams Webb, P.O. Box 115, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724. All donations are greatly needed and appreciated.

Collins Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing and upkeep. Send all donations to Collins Cemetery fund, c/o Commercial Bank, 1001 N. Broad St. New Tazewell, TN 37825

Thompson Chapel Cemetery is in need of donations for mowing & upkeep. Donations can be made to cemetery fund, c/o Commercial Bank, 1001 N. Brad St., New Tazewell, TN 37825 or to Bud Butler, 302 Ball Creek Road, new Tazewell, TN 37825. Thank you to all who have supported the cemetery.

Woods-Cosby Cemetery needs your help if you have loved ones buried in the cemetery. Please help us keep it mowed. Send donations to the cemetery caretaker, Mike Cosby, 452 Goins Chapel Road, Tazewell, TN 37879 or the Woods-Cosby Cemetery account at Commercial Bank 1001 N. Broad Street, New Tazewell, TN 37825

Pearson Cemetery needs funds for mowing & upkeep. Please send funds to Mike Cope, P.O. Box 438, Tazewell, TN 37879

First Baptist Church, New Tazewell, Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to the service. For more information, call 423-626-5401 or visit the church at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Diversicare.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday night at 6p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to come worship with us. Mall correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church, located at 155 Lone Mountain Road, Tazewell, will have a singing on the second Saturday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Various singers will be there, and everyone is welcome. Pastor, David Adkins.

Davis Creek Primitive Baptist Church will have a singing, fellowship and a potluck supper every third Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The church is located on Davis Creek Road in Speedwell.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church Clothing Bank is open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information, call 626-3913 or 626-4435.

Fairview Baptist Church Come and join us at Fairview Baptist Church. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 6 p.m. Rev. Adam Daniels, pastor.

Free Drug Testing Kits The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or send mail to P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Midway Baptist Church Everyone is invited. Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., worship services, 11 a.m., Sunday night services at 7 p.m., Wednesday night adult Bible study, youth services and children’s program at 7 p.m., Senior Ministry, every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, pastor. Kenny Trent, associate pastor. Jason Miracle, youth pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Regular services are Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Robert Minton, pastor.