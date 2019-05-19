Domestic incident ends with one dead

A Cumberland Gap man is behind bars for the shooting death of his 76-year-old father, Ren David Ely, after an incident on May 17 of apparent domestic assault.

Daniel Ely, 44, was charged with criminal homicide and jailed following the incident. Claiborne County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene during the early evening hours to discover the elder Ely with gunshot wounds, according to a CCSO press release.

The younger Ely was initially transported to the Claiborne Justice Center for questioning prior to his arrest.

Lead Det. Chris Cardwell was assisted in this case by Det. Tim Shrout, Lt. Tammy Reagan and Sheriff Bob Brooks.

This is an active investigation. The Claiborne Progress will update this story, as additional information is made available.