Child dies in drowning accident

A five-year-old boy is dead following a drowning accident that occurred on May 18 near the Earl’s Hollow boat ramp in the Speedwell community. What was to be a weekend afternoon outing to the Powell River turned deadly as the child took to the water, swimming deeper into the current where he began to struggle to stay afloat.

According to another media outlet, a family friend had invited the child to go along with a small group that included the friend’s nephew and the boy’s twin brother.

An attempt by a female onlooker to save the child was unsuccessful. The woman reportedly jumped into the river to pull the boy out of the water. The family friend and the woman were performing CPR on the boy as CCSO deputies, emergency personnel and a Tennessee State Trooper arrived on scene.

The boy later died at the hospital.

According to reports, criminal charges are not expected to be filed in this case, which remains open. The boy’s name was not released, as of press time.

The Knox News Sentinel and The Big One WRIL contributed to this report.

The Claiborne Progress continues to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.