HFHCC recognizes Home Federal Bank for role in home build

Habitat for Humanity of Claiborne County (HFHCC) is recognizing Home Federal Bank of New Tazewell for their role in the latest HFHCC home build. HFHCC worked with Home Federal Bank to secure a zero-interest loan to build a new home for a qualified family.

It is not very often a family gets the opportunity to purchase a new home using a loan with no interest charge. Habitat for Humanity is only able to make this happen by working with great businesses like Home Federal Bank.

“We want everyone to know Habitat for Humanity can’t provide homes to needy and deserving families without the help of the community”, said Jim Rhyne, President of HFHCC. “We are thankful for the willingness and generosity of Home Federal Bank to work with us and share in the vision of helping others”.

The Claiborne County Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build 2018 was also made possible by the following: Claiborne County Sherriff’s Office Trustee Program, Claiborne High School carpentry classes, Liberty Church of Christ from Liberty, Ind., Sterling Christian Church from Sterling, Ind., Albermarle Presbyterian Church from Charlotte, N.C., and Greenville Presbyterian Church from Greeneville.

Habitat for Humanity Claiborne County is a local, non-profit, Christian housing organization that partners with low income families in Claiborne county to build and repair homes. Please visit www.claibornehabitat.org for more information.