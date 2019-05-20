TVA partnership awards STEM grant funds to two schools

The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated (a TVA retiree organization), recently awarded Midway Elementary School $5,000 and Clinch School $500 for a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education project.

The grant award is a part of $580,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 161 schools across TVA’s seven-state service territory.

“Powell Valley Electric Cooperative would like to congratulate Midway Elementary School and Clinch School for being selected to receive funding for the STEM projects,” said, Randell Meyers, General Manager of Powell Valley Electric Cooperative. “This is a great opportunity to promote STEM education in our local schools.”

Across the valley, educators submitted projects large and small to further their STEM education initiatives in the classroom.

The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.

“The goal of the program was to help further STEM education across the valley,” said Rachel Crickmar, TVA Community Relations Program Manager. “We knew this program would be popular and competitive, and now we’re looking forward to seeing the impact these projects have.”

A full list of the grant recipients can be found at www.tvastem.com.