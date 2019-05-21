13 grads earn practical nursing certificates

Photo submitted

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Claiborne County satellite office, recently graduated 13 students from its Licensed Practical Nursing Program. Seated, from left are Randi Lynn Bledsoe-Weatherford, Rachel Coleman, Ronda Hatt, Heather Bolden and Joni Miracle. Standing, from left, are Heather Brooks, Brittany Rosenbalm, Lawana DeBusk, Sheena Holt, Vanessa Laws, Randi Lynn McAnally, Shaynalea Nickels, Michael Pendleton and Linda Pressnell (BSN, RN instructor).