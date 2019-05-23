May 24, 2019

Photo gallery: Wildcats defeat Divas

By Allen Earl

Published 9:26 pm Thursday, May 23, 2019

The Dirt Divas and Wildcats played coach pitch softball on the Mandalyn Noe Field, May 23. The Wildcats were too much and won the game but the Divas were hanging around until the final inning. Grainger put a five-spot on the board and took home the win. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

