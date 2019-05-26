Claiborne grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several indictments during its latest session, including one for Floyd Allen Leach, 55, whose true bill included a total five counts. Leach was indicted on one count each of driving under the influence, fourth offense, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 30, 2017.

A true bill was returned on Harlie Slagle, 46, and Nicole Samaniego, 45, who were indicted on one count each of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and one count each of possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI controlled substances with the intent to sell during incidents allegedly occurring on June 8.

Jerry Winn, 69, was indicted on one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 11.

The grand jury indicted Floyd Allen Leach, 55, on one count of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance during an event allegedly occurring on May 21, 2018.

A true bill was returned on Brett A. Cook, 20, indicted on one count of aggravated burglary during an incident allegedly occurring on July 14.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 31, was indicted on one count each of burglary and theft under $1,000 during incidents allegedly occurring on March 10.

The grand jury indicted Paul Douglas McAfee, 57, on one count each of theft under $1,000 and failure to appear during incidents allegedly occurring on Feb. 18 and April 12.

A true bill was returned on Joseph Rutherford, 28, indicted on one count each of resisting arrest and tampering with evidence during events allegedly occurring on March 4, 2018.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant turning the case over for trial.