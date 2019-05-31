Authorities searching for hit and run suspect

A Claiborne County man remains in the hospital following a hit and run incident Thursday on Cave Springs Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is continuing their search for the driver that hit Lynn Seabolt and fled the scene.

Seabolt is well known throughout the community for traveling on his bicycle and picking up aluminum cans from the side of the road.

According to Chris Cardwell with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Seabolt was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital where he was treated for multiple injuries including 12 fractured ribs, a torn spleen, a broken shoulder and collar bones, and small fractures in his arms. He remains in the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

According to Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tim Shrout, a witness in the area reported two vehicles fleeing from the scene. The first vehicle reported is possibly an older black Ford Ranger with a chrome bumper and no step side. The second vehicle reported could be a white Nissan Altima, possible between year models 1995 to 2003.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any possible information that could lead to a suspect is asked to call 911 or the Tennessee Highway Patrol.