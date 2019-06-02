England celebrates the opening of its newest building

Photo submitted

A crowd gathered on May 23 to celebrate the grand opening of England’s corporate office, the last leg in the expansion project that included the addition of some 87,000 square feet of space to the manufacturing portion of the facility. Shown are Terry England, president of England, Inc., and Kurt L. Darrow, chairman, president and CEO of La-Z-Boy, officiating the cutting of the ribbon. Guests include state senator Frank Nicely and state representative Jerry Sexton along with county and city officials, Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce executives, representatives from Lincoln Memorial University and Walters State Community College and various other individuals.