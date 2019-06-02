UCRA, Melvin Corum Memorial Race

Tazewell Speedway held the United Crate Racing Alliance, Melvin Corum Memorial 40-Lap Feature Event May, 26. During the UCRA feature, it was Jesse Lowe taking the checkers. James Parrott won the Sportsman feature, Michael Woods won the Modified Street feature, Richie Overholser won the Classic Car feature, Derik Duggan won in Four Cylinders and Logan Cobb won again in the Street Stock feature. Below are the top five finishers in each class.

UCRA Crate Late Model

1. 5J Jesse Lowe

2. 71 Mack McCarter

3. 95 Brandon Williams

4. 2 John Llewellyn

5. 91 Jason Trammell

Sportsman

1. 10 James Parrott

2. 22 Jason Sizemore

3. 14 Odie Overholt

4. 50 Jonathan Miracle

5. 3 Michael Boyd

Modified Street

1. 66 Michael Woods

2. 10 Bubba Long

3. 14 Kurt Owens

4. 56 Tony Horton

5. 13 David Clark

Classic Car

1. 88 Richie Overholser

2. 3 Hayston Collett

3. 17A Quincy Arnwine

4. XXX Josh Chesney

5. 7 John Stevens

4 Cylinder

1. 25 Derik Duggan

2. 2B Shane Bullock

3. 21 Hayston Collett

4. 41 Chris Evans

5. 99 Chuck McMahan

Street Stock

1. C4 Logan Cobb

2. 20S James Weaver

3. 15 Donovan Long

4. 1 Jamie Whitt

5. 5 Greg Harville

For information on upcoming events log on to www.tazewellspeedway.net or call 423-626-2222. Results provided by Tazewell Speedway / Brady Cupp