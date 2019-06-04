Estep conducts plea hearings

Judge Robert Estep conducted several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Anna Michelle Mullins, 29, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Mullins must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Andre T. Goins, 40, charged with one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Goins must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and must obtain a valid driver’s license. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

James Derick Johnson, 19, charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation. Johnson must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He must pay $500 in restitution to his victim.

Ricky Leonard, 56, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Leonard was given credit for 14 hours of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked, per the Dept. of Safety.

Glen Spradling, 32, was charged with one count each of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism under $1,000, theft under $1,000 and resisting arrest. Spradling was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. He was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. This sentence runs concurrently with violations of probation.

Doyle Andrew Loving, 36, charged with one count of criminal impersonation, was sentenced to six months confinement. This sentence runs concurrently with prior cases.

Terry Martin, 32, charged with one count each possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Martin was given credit for four days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with prior cases.

Eric A. Elam, 28, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days at 75 percent confinement. Elam must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Priscilla J. Cox, 44, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Cox was given credit for two days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Cox is currently under TDOC supervision in Union County. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.

Debbie Singleton, 56, charged with one count of possession Suboxone (a schedule III controlled substance), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days at 75 percent confinement. Singleton was given credit for three days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases including a violation of probation.

Kayla Nichole Gilbert, 29, charged with one count of reckless burning, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 21 days confinement. Gilbert was given credit for 21 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. This sentence runs concurrently with all prior cases.