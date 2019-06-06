June 7, 2019

Photo gallery: LMU hosts high school basketball team camp

By Allen Earl

Published 4:03 pm Thursday, June 6, 2019

The LMU basketball program hosted the annual high school, team basketball camp June 6 and had a long day of basketball featuring the area high school teams. Both Claiborne County high schools participated with the Panthers falling in their first game and the Bulldogs getting a win during their first game of the day. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.

