Photo gallery: LMU hosts high school basketball team camp
The LMU basketball program hosted the annual high school, team basketball camp June 6 and had a long day of basketball featuring the area high school teams. Both Claiborne County high schools participated with the Panthers falling in their first game and the Bulldogs getting a win during their first game of the day. Here are a few photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.
